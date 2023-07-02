Local Non-Profit teaches youth the game of Golf

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Summertime is in full swing, and with it comes finding summer activities for your kids. One non-profit in the fountain city is bringing kids together from all walks of life, ‘Fore’ the game of golf.

Non-profit, Fore kids Columbus, is in the business of building kids up through the game of golf. Director of operations for Godwin Creek golf course, Stephanie Callahan, says they’ve been at it for 12 years.

”We’re trying to build the future ladies and gentlemen.“, said Callahan. “Starting at age five, we provide the tools just in case it’s a phase and not a fit. We encourage our parents to use our clubs until you know this is a passion. So that we save you a couple hundred dollars the first couple of years.”

Kids come together to learn the game every Saturday on the greens at Godwin creek golf course for $15, which also covers their entry for the whole week, according to Callahan. They also offer scholarships.

Allison Godowns and her 13 year-old daughter Ella have been coming since she was 6.

“You’re not going to find in any other area, a golf program like this. There’s lot’s of diversity within the program.”, said Godowns. “We were just trying to figure out what sports she was interested in at the time and some friends recommended fore kids so we came and we’ve been here ever since.”

“I did softball and I did golf too but I really wanted to focus on golf.”, said Ella Godowns.

For Callahan, getting kids like Ella involved in the program is as important as ever.

”Our mission is to raise funds so that we can provide the game of golf to them. Our biggest struggle right now is really maintaining the golf course itself. We don’t receive any funding.”, said Callahan. “We’re self funded. So we are in dire need of help with updating our club house. Updating our bridges, really just funds to help go towards the parts labors and supplies to fix and maintain this city asset.”

