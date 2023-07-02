Deals
Inmate dies at Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are confirming that an inmate has died at Limestone Correctional Facility.

We’re told jailers found 36 year old Anthony Perez Brackins unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday. He was rushed to the health care unit in the prison, but medical staff were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the situation. There will be an autopsy conducted in hopes of learning more about the cause of Brackins’ death.

Brackins was serving a 21 year sentence for robbery in Morgan County.

