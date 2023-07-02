Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Hot & Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms Today

First Alert Weather
For today, another hot & humid day until thunderstorms cool us off during the afternoon. Much...
For today, another hot & humid day until thunderstorms cool us off during the afternoon. Much like yesterday, damaging winds with gusts 50 MPH or higher, large hail, dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall expected with thunderstorms. High temps will be dependent on how fast storms impact the area. Most locations will reach the 90s with a feels-like temps of up to 105. A HEAT ADVISORY issued for most of the Tennessee Valley. Tonight. evening storms, otherwise cloudy and muggy. Around 70. Monday & Independence Day, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps near 90. More in the way of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds with thunderstorms. Thunderstorms on the 4th look to end quickly during the evening which my work out well for scheduled firework shows. Daily chances of storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, another hot & humid day until thunderstorms cool us off during the afternoon. Much like yesterday, damaging winds with gusts 50 MPH or higher, large hail, dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall expected with thunderstorms. High temps will be dependent on how fast storms impact the area. Most locations will reach the 90s with a feels-like temps of up to 105. A HEAT ADVISORY issued for most of the Tennessee Valley. Tonight. evening storms, otherwise cloudy and muggy. Around 70.

Monday & Independence Day, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps near 90. More in the way of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds with thunderstorms. Thunderstorms on the 4th look to end quickly during the evening which my work out well for scheduled firework shows.

Daily chances of storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches & a rusty ice machine held together by tape
Jackson County Storm Damage
Jackson County storm damage likely caused by microburst
Huntsville Police Department
HPD to have traffic safety checkpoints throughout holiday week, weekend
Two families are remembering a man who lost his life while trying to save others.
Loved ones remember father who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter caught in rip current

Latest News

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert Weather Day For Heat and Severe Storms
A 48 FIRST ALERT today for oppressive heat & humidity.. Another hot & humid day with...
A 48 First Alert today for oppressive heat and humidity
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
A 48 First Alert today for oppressive heat & humidity
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast