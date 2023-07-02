Hot & Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms Today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, another hot & humid day until thunderstorms cool us off during the afternoon. Much like yesterday, damaging winds with gusts 50 MPH or higher, large hail, dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall expected with thunderstorms. High temps will be dependent on how fast storms impact the area. Most locations will reach the 90s with a feels-like temps of up to 105. A HEAT ADVISORY issued for most of the Tennessee Valley. Tonight. evening storms, otherwise cloudy and muggy. Around 70.

Monday & Independence Day, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps near 90. More in the way of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds with thunderstorms. Thunderstorms on the 4th look to end quickly during the evening which my work out well for scheduled firework shows.

Daily chances of storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.