Former Hazel Green, current NBA standout Kira Lewis Jr. hosts third annual ‘We Aim Higher’ camp

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Hazel Green and Alabama basketball star continues to use his hoop skills for good.

Kira Lewis Jr., the current New Orleans Pelicans point guard, hosted his third annual basketball camp, “We Aim Higher” on July 1 for youth to get involved in the sport.

In the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis was the 13th pick in the first round for the Pelicans and is continuing to utilize his platform to help youth grow even more in the sport that made him.

“It means a lot, just these young kids learning, I’m learning from them as well,” Lewis said about his excitement with the camp. “They got a lot of energy. Hard to keep up with, but I’m having a good time. Just bonding, meeting new kids I never met before. I was like that when I was younger, so I know that was a good feeling for them, and it’s a good feeling for me, too.”

The Pelicans’ guard just finished his third NBA season and enjoys coming back to his stomping grounds of Hazel Green to teach young hoopers in the Tennessee Valley to maximize their potential.

