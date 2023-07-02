Folks go underground at Cathedral Caverns to beat the heat

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - With temperatures this weekend hitting the upper 90s, and head indexes making it feel like it’s over 100, some folks decided to check out Mother Nature’s air conditioning.

We stopped by Cathedral Caverns State Park in Marshall County Saturday, where we found plenty of people looking to beat the head underground. The caverns stay a steady 58-60 degrees no matter what’s happening on the surface.

Karen Prichard was making her first trip to the site, with young Emma Kate in tow. “We’re trying to find something to do that’s cool and educational and fun.” She told us. During our interview, the cool air from the cavern could be felt drifting to the surface. “You can definitely feel the breeze coming out and it’s very welcoming. We’re excited to see what we can see in there!”

Cathedral Caverns is open daily at 9 a.m. The park expects to be very busy during the summer months and reservations are highly recommended. Visit their Facebook Page to learn more.

