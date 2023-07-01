Deals
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at hotel

Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An 18-year-old man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times at an Arizona hotel earlier this week.

Aidan Theis is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder, as reported by KPHO.

Police say they were called to the Sonesta Suites Scottsdale Gainey Ranch hotel at about 3 a.m. on Thursday after a woman ran to the lobby bleeding and holding a knife.

She told police she woke up in pain and realized her boyfriend was stabbing her. She reportedly was able to wrestle the knife away before running for help.

Medics reported finding stab wounds on the woman’s neck, back and torso. She was taken to a hospital where doctors also found she had a collapsed lung.

The suspect, later identified as Theis, was seen running from the hotel room wearing only his underwear.

After searching the hotel, officers said they found him in a nearby parking lot covered in what appeared to be dried blood on his hands and legs.

According to court documents, Theis told investigators that he met the girl online and that they had been dating for about two years. He said that a few months ago, she flew to Illinois to see him, but he found videos on her phone showing her performing sex acts on another man.

Theis said they eventually reconciled, and he flew to Arizona to spend the Fourth of July holiday with her.

However, he told investigators that he was still upset about the cheating and after she fell asleep in the hotel room, he “decided to attempt to take her life.”

Court documents stated that Theis grabbed a sharp kitchen knife from the kitchenette in the room and stabbed the woman in the neck and continued to stab her when she woke up.

Theis reportedly asked the woman if she was OK and told her, “I’m sorry,” before she wrestled the knife away from him.

Currently, the woman’s condition is unknown.

Theis was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges that include attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

