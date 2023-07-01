Leaders increase Fayetteville property tax

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Friday, Fayetteville aldermen voted to increase the property tax rate by 30 cents, in what they say was an effort to raise wages for city workers.

The decision was met with mixed emotions, as residents were cursing under their breath after the vote was complete. Now, property owners will pay $1.80 per $100 of assessed value.

Mayor Donna Hartman said this means that a resident whose house is valued at $200,000, will end up paying $900 more per year in property taxes.

“I’m not agreeing that it had to be thirty cents, but we had to do something,” she said.

City leaders said the increase had to happen to give city employees a raise. Hartman said police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers will all see a five percent pay increase. They believe a pay raise is long overdue if the city wants to retain its workforce.

“I do want our employees to make the best that they can make for our area,” Hartman said. “We cannot compete with Huntsville and Murfreesboro, but I want our employees to make a fair wage.”

Residents now say they are frustrated with how much they will have to pay in property taxes. Along with the increase in city taxes, Hartman says residents also pay property taxes to Lincoln County.

Hartman said county officials are looking to increase their property tax as well.

Fayetteville resident Fletcher Smith said he agrees with the city aldermen on property tax, but he worries for his less fortunate neighbors.

“You can’t increase your grocery budget and your health budget, and not increase your income,” Smith said. “If your income is not keeping up with inflation, you’re going downhill. This city is over 22 percent poverty.”

Hartman said the property tax increase goes into effect immediately.

