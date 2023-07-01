Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Jackson County storm damage likely caused by ‘microburst’

severe weather generic
severe weather generic(WILX)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Homes in Jackson County are dealing with significant damage likely caused from a “microburst,” as part of Saturday’s storms in the Tennessee Valley.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says he believes it to be a “microburst” due to it being a powerful thunderstorm and quick.

Four homes currently have significant damage from this event located at County Road 222 on Highway 17 toward Skyline.

There is no other information available at this time and we will update once we have more information.

This is a developing story...

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches & a rusty ice machine held together by tape
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
48 First Alert Weather Day: extreme heat, possible storms this weekend
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat, storms expected through the weekend

Latest News

Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power.
Huntsville Utilities provides power outage update amid stormy weather
Only on 48: “No” vote reveals rift between Russellville Councilman & Electric Board
Only on 48: ‘No’ vote reveals rift between Russellville Councilman and Electric Board
Richard Crosslin.
Florence man charged for abusing mother’s corpse pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease
Ricky Herndon, 40
Collinsville man charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography