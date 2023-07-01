Jackson County storm damage likely caused by ‘microburst’

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Homes in Jackson County are dealing with significant damage likely caused from a “microburst,” as part of Saturday’s storms in the Tennessee Valley.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says he believes it to be a “microburst” due to it being a powerful thunderstorm and quick.

Four homes currently have significant damage from this event located at County Road 222 on Highway 17 toward Skyline.

There is no other information available at this time and we will update once we have more information.

This is a developing story...

