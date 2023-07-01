Huntsville Utilities provides power outage update amid stormy weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Huntsville Utilities says that there is a total of 1300 plus homes impacted by power outages.

The main areas of outages remain at the following locations:

University Drive south to I-565

Research Park Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway

Research Park Boulevard east to Triana Boulevard

Southwest Huntsville from Holmes Avenue south to Redstone Arsenal

Research Park Boulevard east to Sparkman Drive

Moores Mill/Chase area from Oscar Patterson Road south to Winchester Road

Highway 231/431 east to Maysville Road

A downed tree is at 210 Wynn Drive that brought down a 46-foot utility pole and the power lines.

Service for the areas with no power will be restored as quickly as possible, per Huntsville Utilities. Estimated times for restoration is unknown at this time.

Anyone without power and has not already, should call Huntsville Utilites and report it immediately at 256-53-LIGHT or 256-535-4448.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.