HPD to have traffic safety checkpoints throughout holiday week, weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Throughout the Fourth of July week and weekend the Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force will perform traffic checkpoints in Madison County.

The purpose of the checkpoints is to help deter and detect impaired driving and to encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws.

The DUI Task Force used date from the North Alabama Highway Safety Office to identify more than 50 traffic crash hotspots across Huntsville. Checkpoints at more than one of the following hotspot locations could be conducted:

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Blvd.

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road

Church St./Pratt Ave.

Clinton Ave./Monroe St.

Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Blvd.

University Drive/Slaughter Road

If you are stopped at the checkpoints be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance, and registration.

