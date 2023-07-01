Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul

Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat. (OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Authorities in Oklahoma City released body camera video from the June rescue of 36 dogs.

The dogs were locked inside of a U-Haul while temperatures hit more than 100 degrees.

Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot after employees said they noticed the U-Haul and heard the animals inside.

Officers say the odor was overwhelming.

There was even a litter of newborn puppies inside.

While all of the dogs were alive when officers went inside, one later had to be euthanized due to organ failure from heat stroke.

Dexter and Linda Manuel face 36 felony counts of animal cruelty in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches & a rusty ice machine held together by tape
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
An 83-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that happened on Wednesday afternoon on...
83-year-old man killed in Morgan Co. wreck

Latest News

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Dogs rescued from extreme temperatures inside U-Haul
FILE - Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN NBA analyst, is shown before the start of a preseason NBA...
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
A local economist explained how the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Joe Biden’s student...
Students, state leader react to SCOTUS student loan forgiveness ruling