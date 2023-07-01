48 First Alert Weather Day For Heat & Severe Storms

Deals
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Today is a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for oppressive heat and humidity, as well as for strong to severe storms developing into the afternoon and continuing into the evening hours. The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. so stay weather alert, especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. Heat alerts remain in effect for the area through tomorrow, so stay hydrated. Scattered showers and storms will be ongoing through at least sunset. Expect microburst-type storms with damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Storms should wind down and move eastward out of the area later on this evening and we’ll stay dry overnight. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy in the low and mid 70s.

For Sunday, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the area with temperatures topping out in the 90s again and heat indices will be back well into the triple digits. More scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected with heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds. Any storms will end during the evening.

Monday and Independence Day, plan on more scattered storms both days and storms could be strong. We’ll stay humid, but not as hot with temperatures back near normal for this time of year in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

