Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

A 48 First Alert today for oppressive heat & humidity

First Alert Weather
A 48 FIRST ALERT today for oppressive heat & humidity.. Another hot & humid day with...
A 48 FIRST ALERT today for oppressive heat & humidity.. Another hot & humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, feels like temps between 105 and 110. Heat alerts remain in effect for the area. Isolated storms this afternoon between 2-6 PM. Coverage will be minimal, but heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected with storm activity. An evening storm, otherwise warm & humid overnight. Temps around 70. Sunday, a Heat Advisory for the area with temperatures topping out in the 90s again. Feels like temps 100 to 105. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected with heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds. Any storms will end during the evening. Monday and Independence Day, scattered thunderstorms both days. Remaining humid, but not as hot with temps in the 80s to near 90°. Thunderstorms, both days, will be heavy rain, large hail and gusty wind events.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 FIRST ALERT today for oppressive heat & humidity.

Another hot & humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, feels like temps between 105 and 110. Heat alerts remain in effect for the area. Isolated storms this afternoon between 2-6 PM. Coverage will be minimal, but heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected with storm activity. An evening storm, otherwise warm & humid overnight. Temps around 70. Sunday, a Heat Advisory for the area with temperatures topping out in the 90s again. Feels like temps 100 to 105. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected with heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds. Any storms will end during the evening.

Monday and Independence Day, scattered thunderstorms both days. Remaining humid, but not as hot with temps in the 80s to near 90°. Thunderstorms, both days, will be heavy rain, large hail and gusty wind events.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches & a rusty ice machine held together by tape
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
48 First Alert Weather Day: extreme heat, possible storms this weekend
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat, storms expected through the weekend

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
10 Day Forecast
Hot Weekend Ahead!
This afternoon, A WAFF48 First Alert Weather Day is for today and tomorrow because of the...
Hot, humid with thunderstorms through Sunday
48 First Alert Weather Day: extreme heat, possible storms this weekend
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat, storms expected through the weekend