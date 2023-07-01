HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 FIRST ALERT today for oppressive heat & humidity.

Another hot & humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, feels like temps between 105 and 110. Heat alerts remain in effect for the area. Isolated storms this afternoon between 2-6 PM. Coverage will be minimal, but heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected with storm activity. An evening storm, otherwise warm & humid overnight. Temps around 70. Sunday, a Heat Advisory for the area with temperatures topping out in the 90s again. Feels like temps 100 to 105. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected with heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds. Any storms will end during the evening.

Monday and Independence Day, scattered thunderstorms both days. Remaining humid, but not as hot with temps in the 80s to near 90°. Thunderstorms, both days, will be heavy rain, large hail and gusty wind events.

