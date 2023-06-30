Deals
Wreck closes portion of U.S. 72 eastbound lanes

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), one of the lanes is...
According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), one of the lanes is open, but the other will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Friday morning has closed one of the eastbound lanes of United States Highway 72 near Brock Road in Madison County.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), one of the lanes is open, but the other will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

