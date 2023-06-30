Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

The Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. (Local News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.

“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent, joined by the court’s two other liberals, that the majority of the court “overrides the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans.”

Loan repayments are expected to resume by late August under a schedule initially set by the administration and included in the agreement to raise the debt ceiling. Payments have been on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago.

The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said. The cost was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
WAFF Extreme Heat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, storms possible on Thursday
An 83-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that happened on Wednesday afternoon on...
83-year-old man killed in Morgan Co. wreck
Crime of the Week: June 28, 2023
Crime Stoppers: Huntsville Police identify man involved in hit-and-run at gas station
Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho store owner’s business license over crime reports

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey, left, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, June 30, 2023....
Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a ‘sexual bully’ who preys on other men
Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
Patrick Streeter, 34
Madison Co. man charged with multiple sexual abuse charges
LNL: SCOTUS BLOCKS BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PROGRAM