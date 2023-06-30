Siggy from Scratch makes southern tomato pie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a southern delicacy and it could be on your kitchen table soon with the help of our friend, Siggy from Scratch!

Siggy prepares crust for tomato pie. (Sigrid Templeton)

Siggy says you can make this dish with smaller tomatoes or larger ones, depending on preference. After combining all the ingredients, all you have to do is pop it in the oven for thirty to forty-five minutes and it’s ready to serve! The cheese crusts up and Siggy says it tastes almost like a pizza. Talk about yum, am I right?

Siggy's tomato pie before popping it in the oven. (Sigrid Templeton)

Siggy's tomato pie once it is finished. (Sigrid Templeton)

You can see all of Sigrid’s recipes on her blog and you can also give her a follow on Instagram to stay updated on what she is cooking!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.