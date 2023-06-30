Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been arrested after remains were found in DeKalb County on June 28.

According to court records, Loretta Kay Carr is believed to have killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell by pushing her off a cliff in October 2021. Carr is charged with capital murder (kidnapping) as the alleged incident occurred during an abduction or attempted abduction.

According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Kelly is in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on federal charges. She has been charged with capital murder.

Family members confirmed Isbell was reported missing in November 2021. The remains found by sheriff’s office investigators were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ Huntsville laboratory for identification.

After testing, the remains were positively identified belonging to Isbell.

DeKalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden, released the following statement about the incident:

“We would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police Corry Barracks, Huntsville Search Dog Unit, State of Alabama Aviation Unit, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad and all the volunteers who helped during this investigation for all their hard work and dedication.

Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable. We would ask that you pray for Beth’s family and give them privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Carr was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on June 25 with no bond. Jail records list the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency.

Carr’s attorneys claim there is not sufficient evidence for the Capital Murder charge and requested a preliminary hearing, according to online court documents.

A judge granted their request and set a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.

