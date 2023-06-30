Portion of U.S. 72 back open after wreck

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Friday morning closed one of the eastbound lanes of United States Highway 72 near Brock Road in Madison County.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the roadway is back open as of 11 a.m.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

