National Road Safety Foundation offers safe driving tips for Fourth of July holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teen driver safety is a top priority for the National Road Safety Foundation this holiday weekend.

Most teens are out of school and involved in activities that consist of them driving a car.

Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation, said although they can get better over time, most teens are inexperienced drivers. Anderson said teens should be even more careful on the roads.

The warning also comes as the organization said Teen drivers are in the 100 deadliest days period. This " is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal teen crashes increase dramatically.

Anderson said teens must focus on the road and avoid distractions as much as possible. According to the National Road Safety Foundation, 60% of teen crashes today are caused by distracted driving.

“Distractions are real, and when you’re in a vehicle, this is not the time to multitask,” Anderson said. “You have to understand, this is a 2-ton weapon in your hand.If you’re multitasking while you have this 2-ton weapon in your hand. You can potentially kill someone or even kill yourself.”

Anderson said if someone is involved in a car crash due to impaired driving and does not die from their injuries, they could still suffer consequences. This includes prison time, fines, or even life-altering injuries.

Anderson said parents need to have an open line of communication with their teens, spend a lot of time with their children in the car, and model good driving behavior while in the car with their teens. She also said to be aware of who will be in the car with them.

