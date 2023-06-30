Deals
Madison Co. man charged with multiple sexual abuse charges

Patrick Streeter, 34
By Javon Williams
Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday on multiple sexual abuse charges.

Patrick Streeter, 34 was charged with:

  • Sex Offense - Foster parent engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years
  • Sexual Torture - Sexual Abuse using inanimate object
  • Two Counts of Sex Offense - Sodomy - With a Boy - Strong Arm

Streeter was brought back from Baldwin County by the Huntsville Police Department’s Extradition Officer, officials say. Currently, investigators have two victims.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say there is a possibility for more charges to come.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

