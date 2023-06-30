Lindsay Fincher reflects on the year of a lifetime as Miss Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The role of Miss Alabama is so much more than wearing a sparkly crown. It is serving The State of Alabama through action driven service.

This year women from across the state will compete for this dream job. Lindsay Fincher looks back on the impact of her year as Miss Alabama.

The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s largest providers of scholarships for young women. Lindsay Fincher credits the Miss America Organization for the opportunity to graduate debt free from The University of Alabama. Scholarships provided by the organization continue to pave the way for young women to broaden their education and pursue ambitious goals. This year the Miss Alabama Program will award more than $128,000 in scholarships among the 42 contestants.

Fincher was crowned Miss Alabama in July of 2022 and began her year serving the state. She has used her platform Catalyst: Arts for All to advocate for arts education and the importance of the humanities in Alabama. The Alabama Arts Alliance Advisory Board recently appointed Lindsay as their newest member to advocate for arts education. Fincher has traveled to schools across Alabama sharing her book, ABC, The Arts and Me.

Lindsay Fincher shares her book and Emcee's for the 100 year celebration of Southern Union Community College. (Lindsay Fincher)

Miss Alabama reads her book "ABC, The Arts and Me" to dancers at The Dance Center on Main. (Lindsay Fincher)

Miss Alabama signs an autograph at the 100th year celebration of Southern Union Community College. (Lindsay Fincher)

As Fincher gets ready to pass on the Miss Alabama crown, she says she is excited for the next chapter of her life. She has plans to use the scholarship money she has earned from the Miss America Organization to attend law school.

“It is just an honor, a privilege, a blessing, to be able to serve this state. That really is the role of Miss Alabama, you’re a servant, a role model, a leader in the State of Alabama,” said Fincher.

Lindsay Fincher joins her Miss America sisters at the Kentucky Derby. (Lindsay Fincher)

Lindsay Fincher at Mohegan Sun during Miss America Competition week. (Lindsay Fincher)

Lindsay Fincher shares her book "ABC, The Arts and Me" (Lindsay Fincher)

Fincher wants to encourage contestants to focus on the impact they can make through this platform.

“The impact you can have on people can last far beyond a year. I always tell the girls competing, don’t get caught up in winning the crown. Get caught up in how you can impact people, how you can serve the state of Alabama. Let this crown and let this title be a platform to do good across the state and across the entire nation.”

The next Miss Alabama will be crowned on Saturday July 1 at the Wright Center.

For more information, visit MissAlabama.com.

