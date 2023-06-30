Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches and a rusty ice machine held together by tape

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops had 10 businesses score at an 85 or below this week, one of the worst performing weeks in recent memory.

The lowest score this week belongs to the Alabama Tobacco Outlet, a mini-mart on the northwest corner of Winchester Road & Meridian Street. It got a 73 after Health Department inspectors found live roaches in a sink and in the storage area. There was also evidence of rodent feces in the storage room as well. The business was also written up for having milk and sour cream at the wrong temperature and no paper towels at the handwashing sink or in the bathroom.

Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor in Hazel Green usually makes an appearance in our Top Performers category with high scores, but that’s not the case this week. The most recent inspection is a 75 due to items stored in a sink, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, food temperature issues and a host connected improperly in the mop sink. There also were no employees on site with proper food safety certificates.

In Meridianville, the Dunkin Donuts gets an 80. There were no paper towels anywhere in the building. The inspectors also found a damaged spatula, dirty dishes, a dirty ice machine and multiple food temperature issues.

Chop Chop Salad on Bob Wallace Avenue gets a 75 due to dirty drink nozzles, food temperature violations and missing employee food safety certificates. There were also two bottles of unlabeled chemicals and missing toilet paper in one restroom. In addition, the hot water in the restroom sinks did not get any warmer than 76 degrees.

The Cookout on Sparkman Drive also had issues with it’s hot water not getting to the correct temperature. There were also problems with a cooler and dirty dishes mixed in with clean ones. It earns an 82.

The Circle S Food Store inside the Texaco on Blue Spring Road in Huntsville has one of the most unusual write-ups we’ve ever seen. Inspectors say that the ice machine was dirty and not cleanable, because it was “held together with tape” and rusting. There were also no paper towels or soap in the bathroom, and hot water maxed out at 78 degrees.

Limestone County

There were no significant issues in Limestone County this week.

Morgan County

The Austinville Food Mart on Austinville Road gets an 83 this week. Inspectors noted mold in the ice machine and missing sanitizer test strips.

Taqueria El Paisa on Central Parkway gets an 84 because of foods missing date marking and a dirty cutting board.

Lauderdale County

There were no significant issues in Lauderdale County this week.

