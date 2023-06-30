HVAC workers prepare for influx of calls in newer Huntsville developments amid heat wave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HVAC workers are expecting to be very busy over the next few days with the current heat wave. Even over the past weekend, repair workers with Aire Serv had to service 10 times their usual amount.

General manager Charles Price said this is even more compared to previous years. He says he thinks this is because of all the new housing developments in Huntsville. Sometimes, Air conditioning (AC) units can be installed incorrectly. However, the majority of homes are hitting the ten-year mark, the life cycle of a health AC unit.

“Huntsville is unique in that a large portion of the city was built a while ago and then there’s all this new construction that’s happened and what we’re seeing is a lot of the old homes have had their units replaced serviced and cared for,” Price said.

He recommends regular maintenance checks so you don’t find out there’s a problem with your HVAC until it breaks. In the short term, you can try to keep indoor temperatures as high as possible. Many experts recommend 78 degrees, but as long as you keep it in the 70-degree range, that should help.

“We haven’t seen that many 80+ degree days,” Price said. “With this heat wave that’s coming, we have certainly noticed an influx of customer issues, people needing service and we’re anticipating it to get much worse and we don’t see it letting up for a while.”

He says heat waves can weaken your AC unit so even if it doesn’t break today, all of this usage can cause problems in the next few days.

