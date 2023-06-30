Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In South Huntsville, one man says the city cares more about protecting a killer alligator than his family or neighborhood’s safety. He says his dog was attacked and killed by the alligator.

The man requested that he remain anonymous but he says this happened in the Hay’s Farm area, an area he’s lived in for only three months.

You might expect alligators to be closer to the river but this incident happened within walking distance from Grissom High School.

The dog’s owner says his two kids were outside shooting their BB gun along with their golden retriever. The golden retriever then ran through the brush and eventually got taken by what the father believes was a nearly 15-foot-long alligator.

He says he was astounded that neither the city nor developers sent anyone to handle what he considers a major safety concern to people in the neighborhood.

“The focus of everybody was the make sure I did not harm the alligator, first of all, and then secondly that I’d stay away from the alligator,” he said. “There’s very little on [the] shock that there’s an alligator that big 10 feet from houses first of all.”

He believes there should have been a prior warning that an alligator was in the area prior to moving them.

“We had no idea, my sons would not have been playing right next to that thing if we had any idea there’s potential for alligators that big,” he said. “The alligator did not move away from the boys, it moved towards them and was very likely actually hunting them is what multiple experts have told me.”

