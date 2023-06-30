Hot Weekend Ahead!

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A hot weekend is underway. The heat index will top out around 105-110 again Saturday and Sunday might not be much better.  Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect through Saturday but could be extended into Sunday.

Storm chances are not looking as high for the rest of your Friday. We will keep chances in for the weekend and right now it looks like scattered afternoon storm chances into early next week.  The area of high pressure bringing the heat will slowly track west and allow our temperatures to return to the middle to upper 80s early next week.  Storm chances will be around all week and so will the humidity.

Take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.  Have a safe 4th of July weekend.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

