Hot, humid with thunderstorms through Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, A WAFF48 First Alert Weather Day is for today and tomorrow because of the oppressive heat and humidity. Heat alerts remain in effect for our area through Saturday and may need to be extended through Sunday. Heat safety and hydration will be very important today through the weekend! Feels like temps well over 100 with a few locations close to 110. Strong/severe thunderstorms possible with heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail possible this afternoon, evening and during the weekend.

The heat may back off a bit for early next week, but the daily chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue for the 3rd and 4th. Once again, heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail possible with thunderstorm activity.

