Former Scottsboro Police Captain reacts to Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Erik Dohring receives community support while undergoing treatment of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - After more than two decades of fighting crime, former Scottsboro Police Captain Erik Dohring is faced with a different kind of battle and it is Alzheimer’s at the age of 51.

“When you actually get the diagnosis, there’s some shock. A bit of disbelief I guess,” says Erik Dohring.

Dohring says there were no clear signs of the disease at first. He says he began to suffer slight memory issues earlier this year and occasionally took wrong turns during routine commutes. It wasn’t until his wife Heather pushed for a doctor’s opinion that they received the news.

“Erik was diagnosed with Early- Onset Alzheimer’s. I did a lot of research and found neurofeedback therapy,” Heather Dohring said.

Heather says she was glad they had caught it so early. This gave Erik the chance to treat the disease before it progressed too far. This new way of treatment is unfortunately not a cure, but rather a way to keep Dohring’s condition from progressing.

The system monitors his brain activity while he watches videos or shows. For Erik, the process can be maddening.

“With the way my brain is working, the volume goes down, the picture dims. It becomes very frustrating because you can not follow a story. So I’ve moved on to documentaries or something with animals to where it’s not as frustrating because I’m not losing the whole story,” Dohring said.

Heather says the treatment costs a hefty $2,500 each month but the community is making sure he gets what he needs. Dohring says his fellow officers have never left his side, sending him texts and phone calls for support.

“The police department is doing a softball charity game for me, so, hope to go play in that,” Dohring said.

Immediately after the diagnosis, Heather got to work, creating fundraising opportunities for her husband’s treatment. Heather has designed t-shirts to support Erik’s cause and created a GoFundMe page where they have raised over $7,000. Heather says since neurofeedback treatment will be an ongoing expense for her husband until further notice, any support helps.

Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Leaders increase Fayetteville property tax
Pineview Christian Academy, administrator faces negligence lawsuit
Madison Co. man charged with multiple sexual abuse charges