48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat, storms expected through the weekend

By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Friday morning. We kick off the morning with fair skies and very muggy conditions, morning temps are warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for potentially dangerous heat and humidity, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North Alabama through 8:00 PM CDT Saturday. Skies will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds during the afternoon, the heat index will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Heat safety and hydration will be very important today through the weekend!

Much like yesterday, isolated to scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. If storms do develop in the Tennessee Valley, some can be strong to severe in nature with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and large hail. Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warm in the middle to upper 70s.

Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees! The holiday weekend will stay hot and humid with periods of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully we should get a break from the excessive heat heading into next week but the pattern will remain unsettled with showers and storms expected for Monday and 4th of July Tuesday.

