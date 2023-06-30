Financial Friday: Budget-friendly summer activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Inflation has impacted so many families. So, a summer vacation may not be in the budget this year. However, there are free and inexpensive things to do close to home.

“This summer, many families say they are pledging to do low-cost or no-cost activities close to home,” Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd said. ‘Families have been hit hard by inflation, and they’re either working to make ends meet, or they are working to build up their savings.”

Lloyd said there are many resources available, you just have to know where to look. She says many cities across North Alabama host free events and concerts in the park during the summer.

In Huntsville, Concerts in the Park happens every Monday through Aug. 7. The concerts are in downtown Huntsville at Big Spring Park from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The series is free to the public. For a list of performers, you can visit their website.

In Florence, the Downtown Florence Alliance hosts, “First Fridays” in downtown. The next event is set for July 7, from 5:30-9 p.m. You can visit their website to learn more.

Lloyd says public libraries are another great resource for finding free events for children of all ages. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has a calendar of events on its website.

Another great tool is visiting Eventbrite. They list low-cost and even free events in cities across the U.S.

“We live in such a beautiful area, and there are places you can visit that are a day’s drive to visit for a day. That way, you aren’t spending a lot of money but creating memories with your family,” Lloyd said.

There are also festivals planned across North Alabama, including The Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard Park in Decatur.

Lloyd says the bottom line is you don’t want to get deeper into debt- for a vacation, you’ll spend years paying off.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.