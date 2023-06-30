Deals
Eighth man turns himself in for illegal gambling, drug activity in Decatur

See the latest on two stories including a gambling bust in Decatur and a guilty plea with ties to Jan. 6
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight people were arrested in Decatur on Monday following multiple citizen complaints of illegal gambling and drug activity.

Officials say the complaints were for a building on Hoover Ave. SW and that officers responded to multiple calls in the area regarding disturbances, gunshots and reckless driving.

On Monday, the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at the building with the assistance of the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Investigators found 50 illegal gambling devices, an extensive camera and alert system, firearms, a trafficking amount of opiate pills and a large amount of Khat, a narcotic stimulant. Due to safety concerns, the fire marshal responded and terminated the electricity to the building before seizing the gambling devices.

The following people were arrested:

Maher Anwaraddin, 31
Maher Anwaraddin, 31

Maher Anwaraddin, 31 is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful to maintain electric bells, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and promoting gambling. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was released on a $9,100.

Malik Lyons, 23, Damont Jones, 27, Timothy Ikner, 35, Jose Garcia, 37 and Jean Smith, 74 were all charged with simple gambling and have been released on $300 bonds.

Andres Franc, 42
Andres Franc, 42

Andres Franc, 42 was charged with public intoxication and was released on a $300 bond.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Bander “Mario” Mohamed, 42, turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department on Thursday. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $202,300 bond.

Bander “Mario” Mohammed, 42
Bander "Mario" Mohammed, 42

