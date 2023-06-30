Collinsville man charged with 20 counts of possession of child pronography

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Collinsville man was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography on Friday.

Ricky Herndon, 40 was suspected of sharing child pornography on the internet. A search warrant was conducted at his home where digital evidence was found containing child pornography.

Herndon is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and pistol possession, violent felon.

The Leesburg Police Department, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the University of Alabama Police Department aided the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

“This case is another example of great teamwork and dedication of every agency and organization, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, across the country coming together to combat child pornography,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated in attempting to make the internet a safer place for everyone.”

