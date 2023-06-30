Beat the heat with these products & an easy hairstyle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In case you haven’t noticed, summer is here and it has brought the heat!

Local hairstylist Peyton Lewter has three products that are perfect for keeping all hair types frizz free and smooth in all this humidity. Peyton uses the Kenra Platinum Bow-Dry Spray to decrease blow dry time and to give her hair some much needed protection from heat styling and UV rays. It’s sold in two sizes: 3.4 oz and 6.8 oz. She recommends the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask to provide her hair with long-term damage repair. You can grab it in a standard size at 1.7 oz and a mini size at 0.5 oz. Lastly, she loves the Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler which is available in a 2 oz bottle and an 8 oz.

Hairstylist Peyton Lewter's top 3 go-to hair products. (Ellen McDonald)

Peyton also showed us an easy way to get our hair out of our faces while avoiding hair damage. The claw clip is a all the rage right now and she grabs hers off Amazon!

Peyton specializes in hair coloring and you can book her through Instagram!

