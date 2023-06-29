Deals
VIDEO: Bear visits Stevenson backyard

A WAFF viewer submitted camera footage of their backyard that showed a bear walking around on Wednesday night.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - It may be hot this week, but that isn’t stopping a bear in Stevenson from making its rounds in the neighborhood.

A WAFF viewer submitted the video above of a bear patrolling her backyard Wednesday night. It’s just another reminder to keep a look out even when you’re not far from your house!

If you have any good photos or videos of wildlife near your house, submit them below:

