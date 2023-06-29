VIDEO: Bear visits Stevenson backyard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - It may be hot this week, but that isn’t stopping a bear in Stevenson from making its rounds in the neighborhood.
A WAFF viewer submitted the video above of a bear patrolling her backyard Wednesday night. It’s just another reminder to keep a look out even when you’re not far from your house!
