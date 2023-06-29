Deals
Saddle up and enjoy this perfect side dish

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We have been seeing this dish everywhere and for the summer, there is nothing better to make than ‘cowboy caviar!’

Kenny James is a social media influencer and Youtuber here in Huntsville. She posts lifestyle content to her social media pages and she shared her special recipe for cowboy caviar with her followers. This looked too good not to share with the Tennessee valley so she showed us how to make it at home ourselves.

You can find Kenny on Instagram and YouTube where she posts about her life and beauty!

