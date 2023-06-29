Russel Erskine residents still without AC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On one of the hottest days of 2023 so far, residents in the Russel Erskine building claim five apartments are without proper air conditioning. Some residents claims this has been the case for months.

Residents told WAFF 48 they can’t stand the heat in their apartments and they have to go outside to cool down.

“It’s been a year,” resident Virginia Riggins said. “It’s been out of air and heat for a year. It’s still out.”

As the sun continues to creep over the building and temperatures rise, Riggins and other residents are counting the days before something happens to them.

“At any time, that heat with my health could mean I could have a stroke or a heart attack,” she said. “There’s nobody that comes and checks on you.”

The historic apartment building is home to many low-income residents, many of whom are seniors. One resident said she has to live in unbearable conditions, but she does not have any other options.

“I really don’t know where else to go,” she said. “I live on a fixed income, social security. I don’t know what to do if it’s too hot.”

Riggins said residents have taken up their issues with the building’s management group, but so far, to no avail. She said a change could come if people felt the heat in her unit first-hand.

“Let them come it, and they’ll see how hot it is. Tomorrow is supposed to be 101 and this weekend is supposed to be bad too. They need to do something. Ether put us in a motel room until they get our unit fixed, or at least for the weekend.”

After reaching out to the building’s management company, a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“New HVAC units were delivered and installed in the first half of June for those with open orders at that time. We have received 5 new work orders this week, and the HVAC vendor has been contacted and is sending a technician to investigate. Temporary portable units have been made available for apartments with open work orders.”

