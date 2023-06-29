Deals
One injured, two charged with assault following shooting on Barbara Dr.

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Barbara Drive on Thursday afternoon.

HPD officials say the call came in around 3 p.m. HPD Violent Crimes Unit Investigators are charging Alaysia Hampton, 23 and Romance Marks, 32 with assault for the shooting. The two individuals are currently being booked into the Madison County Jail.

The victim who was evaluated at the scene appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

