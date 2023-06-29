One injured following shooting on Barbara Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Barbara Drive on Thursday afternoon.

HPD officials say the call came in around 3 p.m. and investigators are talking with two persons of interest.

At this time the person who is being evaluated at the scene appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.