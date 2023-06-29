Deals
One injured following shooting on Barbara Dr.

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Barbara Drive on Thursday afternoon.

HPD officials say the call came in around 3 p.m. and investigators are talking with two persons of interest.

At this time the person who is being evaluated at the scene appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

