Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Take a ride through pre-historic times...on a dinosaur! The Jurassic Quest is an interactive and educational experience for the whole family!

Dinosaur expert, Park Ranger Marty, shared the many entertaining things you can do on your adventure at Jurassic Quest. Several of the animatronic dinosaurs are ready to give you a ride. You can interact with baby dinos and learn about them from their incredible trainers. Guests can dig at the science tables to uncover fossils over 160 million years old. The dinosaurs have lots of energy and will be running around while you check out the bounce houses and dino crafts.

Child reaches to pet baby dinosaur. (Jurassic Quest)

This dino-mite event will be at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2.

You can buy tickets on the Jurassic Quest website www.jurassicquest.com.

Jurassic World exhibit (Contributed)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.