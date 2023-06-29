Deals
HVAC experts provide tips on how to keep your AC running during temperature hikes

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - With temperatures on the rise, your unit is working overtime to keep you cool.

With it being early in the summer, General Manager at Eagle Pro Heating and Cooling Dakota Morris said there are ways to ensure you won’t be left sweating it out.

“[The] biggest thing is maintenance,” Morris said. “It’s kind of like your car. If you don’t get your maintenance done on your car, you’re going to have problems. And that’s the same thing with a unit. It just runs a lot more than what your car typically does. So, maintenance is key to [having] your unit running.”

Lead Service Installer Justin Woodburn says it’s important not to run your AC unit into to ground and to make sure your thermostat is set to a reasonable temperature.

“If it’s a hundred degrees outside your HVAC system is not going to cool your house down to 65 degrees,” Woodburn emphasized. “You know, during the day and the afternoon, the hottest part of the day, I would try not to run it down into the sixties. That way you can actually give it time to cycle off and take a break.”

Woodburn suggested keeping the temperature around 70 to 72 degrees otherwise you could overload the unit. If your unit does go down, Woodburn said there are several ways you can troubleshoot on your own.

“I would turn the breaker off on the outdoor unit and spray the coils off with water,” Woodburn said. “Keep any grass or debris flushed out of it. If you have a split system in the attic or basement, pour some water, some bleach or some vinegar into your drain line to help keep that from stopping up. And have it serviced routinely.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

