Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Huntsville Police Department looking to hire 9-1-1 dispatchers

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you are in an emergency situation, the first thing most people do is pick up the phone and dial 911. The person on the other end of the call takes your information and sends first responders to you. Now, Huntsville Police are looking for more people that are ready to answer that call.

Recruiter Kevin Becatti said it’s vital to get more dispatchers on the phone and ready to help their community.

”The city is growing so much,” Becatti said. “With the city growing there’s obviously going to be more calls, there’s going to be more things that officers have to go to, more things that the dispatchers have to do so we just need more people.”

As for qualifications, you have to be 18 years or older, type 35 words per minute, pass a background check, a polygraph test, a drug test, an eye test, and a hearing test. After that, dispatchers begin their 18 weeks of training. Huntsville Police dispatcher Amy Turner said the stress of the job is all worth it because she is serving her community.

“At the end of the day we go home knowing that we helped someone,” Turner said. “Once we answer the phone and we talk to the citizen we are their first point of contact. Every call is an emergency to them and to us as well so we’re trying to get them the help that they need as fast as we can.”

In 2022, 911 dispatchers were officially named first responders in the state of Alabama. The change means higher wages and better benefits for dispatches.

Becatti said the new law that changed how dispatchers are classified has helped with recruitment, but they are still in need of more dispatchers. He said if applicants can pass the qualifications, they will take as many as they can get.

“They’re first responders, they’re answering these calls, they’re getting the same details,” Becatti said. “There is some stress that’s involved with the job but it’s good stress, they are helping their community.”

To learn more about dispatcher positions, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal

Latest News

Huntsville Police Department searching for new 9-1-1 dispatchers
Lifeguard shortage in the Shoals could affect public pool hours in the area
Daily High Temps possible on Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Dangerous heat for Thursday through Saturday
Huntsville City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Legacy Park
Huntsville City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Legacy Park