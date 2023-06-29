Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Havoc’s all time leading scorer Nutkevitch retires

Sy Nutkevitch
Sy Nutkevitch(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sy Nutkevitch is calling it a career. After 7 seasons with the Huntsville Havoc, he announced his retirement on Thursday morning.

Nutkevitch holds the team records in goals (115), assists (256) and points (371). The next closest player in the record books is James Patterson, nearly 100 points behind.

Nutkevitch was a key part in the Havoc’s back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.

In a press release from the team, Nutkevitch reflected on his career. “Wearing the Havoc jersey has been an incredible journey,” he said. “I want to thank the organization, my teammates, and, most importantly, the fans who have supported me throughout the years. It’s been an honor to represent this city and be part of the Huntsville hockey family.”

Havoc head coach and former teammate Stuart Stefan praised Nutkevitch’s contributions saying “Sy has made a tremendous impact on our organization. He has been an exceptional leader, role model, and mentor to our younger players. He’s worked so hard to play at such a high level for so long. From playing with him to coaching him, it’s been such a pleasure to come to the rink every day with him.”

The 2023-2024 season will be a time of transition for the Havoc. In addition to Nutkevitch, long time captain Tyler Piacentini also announced his retirement. Longtime coach Glenn Detulleo was promoted to a new position in the team’s front office and assistant coach Stuart Steffan takes over the head coaching job.

The Havoc will begin their 20th season on Friday, October 20th in Birmingham. The first home game at the VBC is Friday, October 27th.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Latest News

A WAFF viewer submitted camera footage of their backyard that showed a bear walking around on...
VIDEO: Bear visits Stevenson backyard
A WAFF viewer submitted camera footage of their backyard that showed a bear walking around on...
Footage shows bear in backyard of Stevenson home
Passport scam
Cybersecurity expert explains how travelers can outsmart scammers ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend
Richard Crosslin.
Florence man charged for abusing mother’s corpse pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease