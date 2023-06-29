Deals
Hampton Cove residents discuss new mixed-use development

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hampton Cove is in the planning stages to become a future destination stop.

A new mixed-use development could be coming to the intersection of Cecil Ashburn Drive and Old Big Cove Road.

Councilman David Little believes open dialogue is the best policy when it comes to the development process.

Nearly a hundred community members attended his public meeting Wednesday night regarding the future of their part of town.

“Folks have been living out here a long time and there’s a lot of amenities they’ve been asking for,” said Councilman Little, “What can we do? Not we the city. But what can we can help happen over here to help keep people from driving over the mountain for things.”

Developers said they want the project to give off a small-town feel and have the area be considered the central hub of town.

Residents posted notes along renders highlighting any recommendations or concerns they may have about the development.

Shaun and Zakia Lott lived in Hampton Cove for nearly a decade. They said as long as the incoming traffic can be handled, they’re all in.

“I personally am very excited about it. Any time I hear that health and wellness is a priority, it energizes me,” said Zakia.

Shaun said, “Hampton Cove, it’s a great community. It’s a community where folks come together, but we have no place to congregate. It would be nice to have a nice area where we can go to shops, we can go to restaurants, we can go outdoor areas where we can just sit and socialize together and meet more folks throughout the entire community.”

The city will reconvene with the public in August to discuss the data compiled from tonight’s event.

Councilman Little says this project could take up to a decade to complete.

