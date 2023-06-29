Green Mountain residents meet with city leaders over water consumption concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, residents on Green Mountain met with City and Huntsville Utilities leaders at the Sandra Moon community complex. The meeting was hosted by City Council member Jennie Robinson after residents received a notice to cut down on their water consumption from Huntsville Utilities.

Resident Anita Reck said this is a bad sign for neighbors.

“It could be the beginning of the end of several things we hold dear and near up in the mountain,” she said.

Reck and nearly 200 other residents crammed into the Sandra Moon Community Center to address their long-term concerns. For one, residents feel as if they are being blamed for others’ water consumption.

“I cannot imagine a residential home using that much consumption,” she said. “That’s not conservation. That’s not doing right by our mountain.”

Water Usage records from Huntsville Utilities show otherwise. CEO Wes Kelley broke it down for the room. Water usage data showed over 37 homes average over 100,000 gallons a month. Kelley said the elevation of the area adds to the challenge of the number of gallons pumped, but Green Mountain uses an unusual amount of water.

“If you just took all the homes divided by the usage, it would average to about 14,000 gallons (per month),” he said. “That’s about double what we see in other parts of the city.”

Residents pointed to too many homes coming to the area too quickly and now the infrastructure is failing.

“You continually see roads fall apart, your infrastructure, things like that,” Reck said. “What’s going to be next? We’ve been waving the red flag since 2016 or 2017.”

Thomas Nunez, who is on the planning commission, told residents that the construction is kept to around 24 homes a year. Reck does not believe it.

“I don’t like to call people liars, but when they are one, I have to admit that,” she said. “Mr. Nunez was totally telling a bald-faced lie.”

The request to cut down on water was sent out on June 16. So far, Huntsville Utilities says it’s already working. Green Mountain residents will be asked to voluntarily cut down on water until the issue is resolved. As of now, the timeline of this is unclear.

