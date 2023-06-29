Florence man indicted for producing, distributing child pornography

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was indicted by a grand jury after he was arrested in November 2022 for producing and distributing child pornography.

Steven Canaday was originally charged with the following counts:

25 counts of possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter contain visual depiction of persons 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

25 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

5 counts of production of obscene matter contained visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Canaday was indicted on five counts of child pornography on June 28. See below to read the full indictment.

