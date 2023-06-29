Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Florence man indicted for producing, distributing child pornography

Steven Canady, 62
Steven Canady, 62(FPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was indicted by a grand jury after he was arrested in November 2022 for producing and distributing child pornography.

Steven Canaday was originally charged with the following counts:

  • 25 counts of possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter contain visual depiction of persons 17 years of age involved in obscene acts
  • 25 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts
  • 5 counts of production of obscene matter contained visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Canaday was indicted on five counts of child pornography on June 28. See below to read the full indictment.

Florence man indicted for producing, distributing child pornography by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Latest News

WAFF Extreme Heat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, storms possible on Thursday
An 83-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that happened on Wednesday afternoon on...
83-year-old man killed in Morgan Co. wreck
Sy Nutkevitch
Havoc’s all time leading scorer Nutkevitch retires
A WAFF viewer submitted camera footage of their backyard that showed a bear walking around on...
VIDEO: Bear visits Stevenson backyard