Florence man charged for abusing mother’s corpse pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man who was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly keeping his mother’s corpse in a home to collect on her public assistance pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Richard Crosslin, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse and public assistance fraud. After his mother died, Crosslin kept her body in a home for several weeks, and received her public assistance.

Crosslin and his attorney filed these pleas during his arraignment on Wednesday. The process was ordered to begin for a mental health evaluation of Crosslin by a Lauderdale County judge. A hearing will be held on Aug. 8 regarding a mental health evaluation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.