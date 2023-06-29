Deals
First Alert Weather day for excessive heat, a few storms possible

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Extreme Heat
WAFF Extreme Heat(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  We kick off the morning with fair skies and very muggy conditions, morning temps are warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for potentially dangerous heat and humidity, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for NW Alabama through 8:00 PM CDT.  Skies will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds during the afternoon, the heat index will range from 100 to 110 degrees.  Heat safety and hydration will be very important today through the weekend!  There is a chance of seeing a cluster of storms moving in from the north into the afternoon, overall confidence in this happening is low at this time as weather models have the storms dissipating over Middle Tennessee later today.  If storms do reach North Alabama, some can be strong to severe in nature with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. 

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warm in the middle to upper 70s.  Friday is also a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees!  Friday should be mainly dry with just very isolated shower and storm potential.  The holiday weekend will stay hot and humid with periods of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday. 

Thankfully we should get a break from the excessive heat heading into next week but the pattern will remain unsettled with showers and storms expected for Monday and 4th of July Tuesday.

