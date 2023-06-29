Daikin Spirit of America successful first round

Deals
Daikin Spirit of America
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite the heat, the First Round of the 57th Daikin Spirit of America golf tournament was a success at Burningtree Country Club.

Adam Coull, a rising junior at the University of Memphis, currently holds the number one spot. Originally from Sydney, Australia, Coull shot a 5-under-par 66.

“I felt good about myself. I made a good putt on eight and got it back to square, just felt like cruise state and I just kept calm,” Coull said.

Coull’s college teammate and fellow Australian, Jack Tanner, fired a 4-under-par 67 to put him tied for second. The duo will tee off tomorrow at 7:38 a.m., beating the heat. Tomorrow, the heat index is expected to be well into the triple digits.

There are a handful of local athletes competing in the four-day golf tournament. Ryley Heath is a rising junior at Jacksonville State University, but he grew up playing on the Burningtree golf course. Heath finished second overall in last year’s tournament, and finished even par after today’s First Round.

“It’s really special. Growing up around this tournament has meant a great deal to me. I’ve lived out here for probably ten years, and we’ve always hosted golfers, and I’d say this tournament is probably a big part of why I’m here honestly. It’s a really big deal for me,” Heath said.

The Daikin Spirit of America will run through Saturday. After Round Three on Friday, the field will be cut going into the Final Round.

