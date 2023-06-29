Cybersecurity expert explains how travelers can outsmart scammers ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer travel season is here, and so are fraudsters trying to con you out of your money.

Local cybersecurity expert, Marcus Sachs of Auburn University explains there are a few ways one can outsmart travel scammers this summer.

Sachs says scammers take advantage of those trying to scoop up last-minute deals. As the country deals with inflation issues, it’s normal to search for a deal and get the biggest bang for your buck. But that’s when the scammers strike, according to the cybersecurity specialist.

Nearly a third of adults have been scammed while trying to save money on a trip, with 34% losing between $500 and $1,000 dollars, according to a new summer travel report from cybersecurity company, McAfee.

Sachs says the problem gets worse when you’re trying to book a trip last-minute, and there are a few warning signs to look out for. “Scammers do tend to take advantage of those who are looking to make a quick deal, looking to buy something fast,” Sachs said. “The scammers will try and introduce a sense of urgency.”

Sachs recommends going directly to the hotel or airline’s website to book your trip, since they’re not as likely to be compromised.

The cybersecurity authority says it’s fine to look for deals, just be cautious and seek out businesses and merchants you’re familiar with, especially since scammers are using new tactics to con people out of their money. Specifically, using QR codes.

“Be careful about scanning those. We’ve seen the criminal groups start to use the QR codes as a way to lure you to a fake website or perhaps to try and steal your login credentials to a social media site or to your G-mail account or other things,” Sachs said.

He says if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

