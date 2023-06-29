Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Cybersecurity expert explains how travelers can outsmart scammers ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

48's Sean Dowling reports.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer travel season is here, and so are fraudsters trying to con you out of your money.

Local cybersecurity expert, Marcus Sachs of Auburn University explains there are a few ways one can outsmart travel scammers this summer.

Sachs says scammers take advantage of those trying to scoop up last-minute deals. As the country deals with inflation issues, it’s normal to search for a deal and get the biggest bang for your buck. But that’s when the scammers strike, according to the cybersecurity specialist.

Nearly a third of adults have been scammed while trying to save money on a trip, with 34% losing between $500 and $1,000 dollars, according to a new summer travel report from cybersecurity company, McAfee.

Sachs says the problem gets worse when you’re trying to book a trip last-minute, and there are a few warning signs to look out for. “Scammers do tend to take advantage of those who are looking to make a quick deal, looking to buy something fast,” Sachs said. “The scammers will try and introduce a sense of urgency.”

Sachs recommends going directly to the hotel or airline’s website to book your trip, since they’re not as likely to be compromised.

The cybersecurity authority says it’s fine to look for deals, just be cautious and seek out businesses and merchants you’re familiar with, especially since scammers are using new tactics to con people out of their money. Specifically, using QR codes.

“Be careful about scanning those. We’ve seen the criminal groups start to use the QR codes as a way to lure you to a fake website or perhaps to try and steal your login credentials to a social media site or to your G-mail account or other things,” Sachs said.

He says if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Latest News

Richard Crosslin.
Florence man charged for abusing mother’s corpse pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease
WAFF Extreme Heat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, storms possible on Thursday
Fundraiser restarted after fireworks stolen from Tanner church
Fundraiser restarted after fireworks stolen from Tanner church
Deputies investigating human remains in DeKalb County
Deputies investigating human remains in DeKalb County