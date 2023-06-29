Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man involved in hit-and-run at gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sometimes, it may seem easier to deal directly with a driver you have gotten into a fender bender with but there is always one who will not do the right thing.

Any kind of car accident is no fun but when the person responsible refuses to pay to fix your car – it only makes things worse.

Huntsville Police are looking for a man they say on June 7 was pulling out of the MAPCO on Hwy. 72 E and hit someone’s car.

Police say the man begged the person not to call the police and that he would “make it right.” Instead of making it right, he took off and was never heard from again.

If you recognize him, his truck or trailer or anyone else on this list, police want to hear from you.

Levada Hagood is wanted for meth possession.

Rickey Parks is wanted for theft by deception, he is accused of passing fraudulent checks at a local financial institution.

Police say Marlyn Gross kicked open an apartment door and stayed inside for several days while destroying the apartment.

Christina Irene Skinitis is charged with theft by deception. Police say she deposited forged checks and got cash back during the deposit.

Makayla Marler is accused of stealing a cellphone left behind by a customer at Mcdonald’s and selling it into an ECO ATM for cash.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

