Cooling centers available, extending hours in north Alabama during extreme heat
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Several organizations want to help you cool off during this heat wave, like the non-profit Hands Across Decatur. While the organization is usually open to the public, the leaders are extending their hours to help neighbors stay out of the sun.
It’s staying open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. rather than 1 p.m. Its A/C will be on and there are plenty of couches and chairs to rest on along with showers, clothes, and lunches.
Many of the people who use its services are homeless but Executive Director Sue Terrell says she encourages everyone to stop by. She says utility costs can be a heavy burden to a family. Several people have to choose between turning up the air and feeding their families.
“We are staying open longer hours, not just for our homeless but those in the community who don’t have access to air conditioning which there are quite a few with utilities the way they are,” said Terrell. “Some of our people who are not homeless have to or paying utilities and if they have to increase air conditioning it’s going to go up sky high and they can’t afford that.”
Terrell says it can become dangerous if someone is chronically ill.
“We have a lot of people outside right now,” explains Terrell. “A lot of people with asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the heat, the way it is, I don’t have any breathing problems at all but anyone can go outside, you can’t breathe so imagine with COPD or asthma and you’re living outside, we hope by staying open longer hours in the daytime with some air conditioning that will help them a little bit in the heat of the day.”
Terrell also notes that some medications may turn ineffective in the heat.
While the center is closed, volunteers will leave bottles of water and other food and drinks outside the office in a public pantry.
Terrell is requesting several donations for people coming in and out of the center:
- Gatorade
- Water flavorings (like MiYo)
- Bug Wipes
- Men’s shorts, size 28-32
- Women’s shorts, size 0-2
- Men’s tennis shoes, size 9-13
- Women’s tennis shoes, size 8-11
- Travel-size body wash and shampoo
She’s asking for water, Gatorade, and water flavorings as well as lunch meat and canned food. Bug wipesShe says they’re short on clothing as well. She says she doesn’t have any shorts for men, they’re currently cutting off the ends of sweatpants for them to wear.
Cooling Centers
Madison County
- Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Dr. NW, Huntsville
- Open all day, Mon-Fri, 8 p.m. curfew, allowed to spend the night
- (256) 536-2441
- Must have an ID and not be a sex offender
- The Living Room, 2820 Governors Dr., Huntsville
- Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- (256) 533-3391
- Run by First Stop
- Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Dr., Huntsville
- Thursday & Friday, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- (256) 536-5576
- May extend hours
- Cavalry Hill Public Library, 2800 Poplar Ave., Huntsville
- Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- (256) 970-6313
- Downtown Huntsville Public Library, 915 Monroe St., Huntsville
- Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- (256) 532-5940
- Gurley Public Library, 225 Walker St.
- Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- (256) 776-2102
- Madison Public Library, 142 Plaza Blvd., Madison
- Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- (256) 461 - 0046
- Monrovia Public Library, 254 Allen Drake Dr., Huntsville
- Monday & Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- (256) 489 - 3392
Marshall County
- Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-891-8290
- Sand Mountain Park, Albertville
- 5 a.m.-9 pm Mon-Thur; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sun
- 256-891-8240
- Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-891-8279
- Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-586-8158
- Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue, Wed and Fri; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat
- 256-586-3366
- Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab
- 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun
- 256-586-6793
- Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab
- 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-586-6960
- Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun
- 256-593-8056
- Boaz Recreation Center, 400 Elizabeth St, Boaz
- 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun
- 256-593-7862
- Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz
- 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Wed; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thur; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri
- 256-593-1107
- Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri
- 256-582-4897
- Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-840-1440
- First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville
- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-878-2291
- First Baptist Church Guntersville, 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
- 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-582-5141
- First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville
- 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Thur
- 256-878-4651
- First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab
- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri
- 256-586-5792
- Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant
- 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-728-2513
- Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville
- 9 a.m-8 p.m. Tue, Thur; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed, Fri 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat
- 256-571-7595
- Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-505-3000
- Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur
- 256-582-8509
- Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville
- 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-878-5751
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Thur
- 256-593-3552
- St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri
- 256-582-4245
