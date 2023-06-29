Cooling centers available, extending hours in north Alabama during extreme heat

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Several organizations want to help you cool off during this heat wave, like the non-profit Hands Across Decatur. While the organization is usually open to the public, the leaders are extending their hours to help neighbors stay out of the sun.

It’s staying open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. rather than 1 p.m. Its A/C will be on and there are plenty of couches and chairs to rest on along with showers, clothes, and lunches.

Many of the people who use its services are homeless but Executive Director Sue Terrell says she encourages everyone to stop by. She says utility costs can be a heavy burden to a family. Several people have to choose between turning up the air and feeding their families.

“We are staying open longer hours, not just for our homeless but those in the community who don’t have access to air conditioning which there are quite a few with utilities the way they are,” said Terrell. “Some of our people who are not homeless have to or paying utilities and if they have to increase air conditioning it’s going to go up sky high and they can’t afford that.”

Terrell says it can become dangerous if someone is chronically ill.

“We have a lot of people outside right now,” explains Terrell. “A lot of people with asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the heat, the way it is, I don’t have any breathing problems at all but anyone can go outside, you can’t breathe so imagine with COPD or asthma and you’re living outside, we hope by staying open longer hours in the daytime with some air conditioning that will help them a little bit in the heat of the day.”

Terrell also notes that some medications may turn ineffective in the heat.

While the center is closed, volunteers will leave bottles of water and other food and drinks outside the office in a public pantry.

Terrell is requesting several donations for people coming in and out of the center:

Gatorade

Water flavorings (like MiYo)

Bug Wipes

Men’s shorts, size 28-32

Women’s shorts, size 0-2

Men’s tennis shoes, size 9-13

Women’s tennis shoes, size 8-11

Travel-size body wash and shampoo

She’s asking for water, Gatorade, and water flavorings as well as lunch meat and canned food. Bug wipesShe says they’re short on clothing as well. She says she doesn’t have any shorts for men, they’re currently cutting off the ends of sweatpants for them to wear.

Cooling Centers

Madison County

Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Dr. NW, Huntsville Open all day, Mon-Fri, 8 p.m. curfew, allowed to spend the night (256) 536-2441 Must have an ID and not be a sex offender

The Living Room, 2820 Governors Dr., Huntsville Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (256) 533-3391 Run by First Stop

Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Dr., Huntsville Thursday & Friday, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. (256) 536-5576 May extend hours

Cavalry Hill Public Library, 2800 Poplar Ave., Huntsville Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 970-6313

Downtown Huntsville Public Library, 915 Monroe St., Huntsville Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 532-5940

Gurley Public Library, 225 Walker St. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (256) 776-2102

Madison Public Library, 142 Plaza Blvd., Madison Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 461 - 0046

Monrovia Public Library, 254 Allen Drake Dr., Huntsville Monday & Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 489 - 3392



Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-891-8290

Sand Mountain Park, Albertville 5 a.m.-9 pm Mon-Thur; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sun 256-891-8240

Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-891-8279

Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-586-8158

Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue, Wed and Fri; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat 256-586-3366

Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun 256-586-6793

Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-586-6960

Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun 256-593-8056

Boaz Recreation Center, 400 Elizabeth St, Boaz 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun 256-593-7862

Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Wed; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thur; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri 256-593-1107

Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri 256-582-4897

Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-840-1440

First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-878-2291

First Baptist Church Guntersville, 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-582-5141

First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Thur 256-878-4651

First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri 256-586-5792

Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-728-2513

Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville 9 a.m-8 p.m. Tue, Thur; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed, Fri 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat 256-571-7595

Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-505-3000

Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur 256-582-8509

Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-878-5751

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Thur 256-593-3552

St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri

256-582-4245

